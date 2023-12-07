Recreational marijuana is now legal in Ohio. Here are some do's and don'ts

Starting Thursday, Ohio becomes the 24th state where recreational marijuana is legal.

The law is now in effect after voters passed Issue 2 in the November election.

Although marijuana is legal, there are quite a few caveats because lawmakers can tweak that law and it could be several months before the state processes licenses for places to legally sell weed.

As written, the law allows anyone over 21 to have 2.5 ounces of cannabis flower and 16 grams of extract.

But right now, there are no authorized sellers.

The Division of Cannabis Control isn't set to start processing retailer applications until June, which means you likely won't be able to legally buy marijuana until late summer or early fall.

If you're considering taking a trip to Michigan, you might want to think again since technically it's against federal law to transport marijuana across state lines.

Federal law also prohibits ordering weed or weed products through the mail.

There is some debate about whether you can cross state lines to get marijuana seeds.

The DEA said it doesn't have the authority to criminalize sending or buying seeds with less than .3% THC.

A bill passed by the Ohio Senate Wednesday would create quite a few modifications.

It would increase the sales tax, outline parameters for advertisers, and move up dispensary sales to 90 days after the governor signs it into law.

Gov. Mike DeWine says the sooner those licenses are granted the better.

"People will be getting it from many sources, none of them legally," DeWine said. "The consumption will go up. People will be able to use it but they won't be able to legally buy it. We do not need an expanding black market."

As of now, Ohioans will be able to grow up to six plants for an individual over 21 and up to a dozen plants for households with more than one adult.

Senate is attempting to change that to six plants for one household.