'Remarkable:' Avon celebrates first football state title

AVON, Ohio — Avon can now call itself a city of champions. The town is celebrating after the high school football team clinched its first state title.

Eagle pride was on full display Friday, with banners and signs lining the streets and businesses exhibiting helmets and rosters.

“Everybody’s really fired up. Well, it’s the first time,” said Avon resident Bob Bennett.

Marty Schwartz added, “They just proved they’re the best in Ohio. We beat like 4 or 5 of the top 10 teams in the state.”

The football team beat Cincinnati Anderson 20-13 in the OHSAA Division II final Thursday in a memorable snow glob game.

“[It’s] so surreal, crazy. Since May 20th we started practice and to finally hoist up that trophy December 5th, it’s crazy,” junior Jerry Clements reflected. “We stayed together as a brotherhood and took over the state of Ohio.”

A changeable letter sign outside the safety’s house proudly proclaimed, “Football state champions! Avon Proud.” Clements said Thursday’s victory was a storybook ending to a perfect season.

“It’s something you dream [of] – a state championship game in a blizzard and cold between 2 good teams. You couldn’t have asked for anything else. And the fans really showed out, brought the juice we needed and really helped us win,” he said.

The Eagles finished the 2024 season with an undefeated 16-0 record. The News 5 sports team spoke to players and coaches as they hoped to carry the season’s momentum into the state championship.

“It’s been remarkable. Nothing’s ever easy. Our motto all year’s been, ‘Win the last one.’ So here we are,” Coach Mike Elder told News 5 before the big game.

Clements believes the victory was the result of hard work, camaraderie and community support.

“I had to stop and look around for a second. We had the whole community behind our back. You couldn’t ask for a better community,” he said. “I’m going to be telling my kids about this one day.”

Some in the community believe the state title sets a new standard for the program.

“I’m just glad Avon finally got it. I want to see the sign: ‘Welcome to Avon, home of the state champs,’” Schwartz said.

Clements said the players are reveling in their achievement, and he thinks enough talent will return to the team for his senior season.

“We’re going to celebrate this until January. That’s when the work starts again. Our goal is— we’ve got to go back-to-back,” he said.