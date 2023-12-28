Remember what happened the last time the Browns played the Jets on Thursday Night Football?

CLEVELAND — The year was 2018, and Cleveland fans haven't seen a Browns victory in almost two years.

The streak

During a Week 3 Thursday night game against the New York Jets, the Browns were able to do something they hadn't done since Christmas Eve of 2016, which is win a game.

Baker Mayfield

At the start of the 2018 season, former head coach Hue Jackson announced that Cleveland would start veteran Tyrod Taylor over their No. 1 overall draft pick Baker Mayfield.

Taylor led the team to a tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 and a loss against the New Orleans Saints.

For the Week 3 primetime game, the Browns were again giving Taylor the start with Mayfield waiting on the bench.

Taylor exited the game with a concussion during the second quarter, giving Mayfield the chance to enter.

The Browns were down 14-0 against the Jets when Mayfield took over, and then suddenly, things turned around.

Mayfield helped lead the team to a 21-17 victory against the Jets.

The Victory Fridges

The moment the Victory Fridge opened

And who could forget about the legendary Victory Fridges?

Bars across Northeast Ohio had the Bud Light Victory fridges locked until the Browns finally won a game.

How it worked: At the end of the next win by the Cleveland Browns, who haven't won a game since Week 16 in 2016 against the San Diego Chargers, the beer company said the electromagnet that keeps the refrigerators locked will be turned off through a WiFi connection.

Fans across the area waited three weeks for those fridges to be open.

Tonight's game may not end in a Victory Fridge opening, but it could end with the Browns clinching a spot in the playoffs.

Watch the game on News 5 tonight to find out.