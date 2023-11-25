Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Remy is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!
Posted at 12:12 PM, Nov 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-25 12:12:20-05

In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Remy:

Remy, a 4-year-old Chocolate Lab, is a friendly and happy guy! He came in with a leg injury/limp and went to an orthopedic specialist for a consult. It’s suspected that Remy has torn his ACL, which is causing pain, discomfort, and a limp. He is now recovering from his surgery and is available through our Foster to Adopt program while he heals.

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

CLE APL 22167-Edit.jpg

Find out more about Remy and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.