Remy is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Remy:

Remy, a 4-year-old Chocolate Lab, is a friendly and happy guy! He came in with a leg injury/limp and went to an orthopedic specialist for a consult. It’s suspected that Remy has torn his ACL, which is causing pain, discomfort, and a limp. He is now recovering from his surgery and is available through our Foster to Adopt program while he heals.

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

Stan Lindholm

Find out more about Remy and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.