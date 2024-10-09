Renovation plans for Akron's Cascade Parking Deck move forward

AKRON, Ohio — The Cascade Parking Deck in Downtown Akron is set for major renovations as part of a broader effort to revitalize the city’s central business district.

Mayor Shammas Malik has introduced legislation to the Akron City Council to begin the design phase for the rehabilitation of the aging structure, which was originally built in 1967.

In February, the Ohio House of Representatives approved $2.5 million for the project, followed by a matching $2.5 million from the State Senate in June, bringing the total investment to $5 million. The design work for the renovation, expected to cost $400,000, will be covered by state funding.

"The condition of the garage has been a major hindrance to investment in Cascade Plaza," said Sean Vollman, Akron’s deputy director for economic development. "We needed a significant investment to make a real difference."

The Cascade Parking Deck, with more than 2,000 spaces, was once a major investment for the city, costing $10 million when it was built.

Today, rebuilding the deck from the ground up would cost around $70 million.

The planned upgrades, which include repairing cracked concrete, recoating floors, upgrading lighting, and addressing ADA compliance issues, are expected to improve not just the appearance but also the functionality of the garage.

Chris Ludle, Akron’s deputy service director, emphasized the project's potential to boost downtown's appeal.

“It’s going to go a long way and hopefully generate more economic development downtown,” Ludle said.

Developers eyeing potential investments in Akron have expressed concerns over the availability and quality of parking, which the renovations aim to address.

The mayor hopes that improvements to the parking deck will spur further redevelopment efforts.

“At the end of the day, it’s about having people in downtown Akron,” said Vollman. “It’s working, living, and playing.”

Design work is expected to take about 10 weeks, with construction slated to begin this summer.