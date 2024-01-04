Reporter Michelle Jarboe makes jump from print to News 5

Michelle Jarboe, an award-winning business journalist who has written extensively about real estate and economic development in Cleveland, is joining News 5 through the Journalism Journey Initiative.

The program, launched last year by News 5’s parent company Scripps, which Google has made a multiyear financial commitment to underwrite, places veteran print journalists in TV newsrooms.

Jarboe is one of the journalists in the program’s second cohort who will be combining their existing reporting skills with new video-driven storytelling techniques provided by the Journalism Journey Initiative. The program provides extensive training and support, including mentoring, skill development and individual talent coaching.

Jarboe previously worked as an enterprise reporter for Crain's Cleveland. Before Crain's, she covered real estate for The Plain Dealer for more than a decade.

"Michelle's deep knowledge of the city from a business perspective will add another layer to our in-depth journalism mission,” said news director Jodie Heisner. “We are thrilled to have her joining our team."

Jarboe, a past president of the National Association of Real Estate Editors, has a graduate certificate in urban real estate development and finance from Cleveland State University.

The date of her on-air debut has yet to be determined.

Other journalists in this year’s Journalism Journey Initiative have worked at various news outlets, including the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Insider, USA Today, the Detroit Free Press, the Associated Press, the Cincinnati Enquirer, the Baltimore Sun, the Buffalo News, the Tampa Bay Times, the Philadelphia Enquirer, the Salt Lake Tribune and the Arizona Daily Star.