Resident surrenders 26 dogs, 12 cats to Ashtabula County APL

The Ashtabula County Animal Protective League is in need of pet food donations after a resident voluntarily surrendered 26 dogs and 12 cats this week.

According to the APL, the animals were taken in on Wednesday. Prior to their arrival, they were being housed in a single trailer.

"While we are so grateful to have the opportunity to improve the lives of these animals, it does not come without challenges. Our census and cost per animal is overwhelming right now, which is where you can lend a paw!" the APL said.

The shelter said it is in need of the following items:



Dry dog food (Purina Dog Chow/Purina One)

Bleach

Canned pumpkin

Soft dog treats/spray cheese

New/used leashes and collars

Monetary donations are always welcome. You can donate by clicking THIS LINK or on Venmo to @acapl. The APL's wishlist can be found by clicking HERE.