Residents on Cleveland's west side without power after a car crashed into a pole

CLEVELAND — Residents on Cleveland's west side are without power Saturday after a car crashed into a pole overnight.

The crash happened at the intersection of W. 73rd Street and Clark Avenue.

Cleveland Public Power confirmed that residents are without power, although they did not specify how many were impacted.

The entire pole has to be replaced, which means it could be sometime before those without power have power restored, the electric company said.

No further information has been provided. News 5 will update this story as more details become available.