Reward offered for information regarding man killed in East Cleveland early Tuesday morning

Crime Stoppers
Posted at 1:17 PM, Jun 25, 2024

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the shooter who killed a man in East Cleveland Tuesday.

The shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. near Euclid and Strathmore avenues, according to the East Cleveland Police Department. Patrol officers and detectives responded to the scene after being notified of a man shot.

Police located the man, and EMS transported him to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, authorities said.

The man's name hasn't been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the East Cleveland Police Detective Bureau at 216-681-2162 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7563.

The reward is available for information leading to the shooter's arrest and successful prosecution.

