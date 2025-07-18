Rideshare driver shot 6 times in Akron after picking up 2 passengers

A 39-year-old rideshare driver from Bedford working in Akron was hospitalized Thursday night after being shot multiple times while picking up two passengers in the city's Goodyear Heights neighborhood.

The incident occurred on Stanford Avenue just before 9:30 p.m.

According to Akron Police Lt. Michael Murphy, after picking up the two passengers in a Kia Optima, one of them pulled a gun out and shot her six times.

After the shooting, the passengers jumped out of the car and ran off, Murphy said.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her current condition is unknown.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear, and there have been no arrests. Murphy said the department is treating the shooting as an attempted murder investigation.