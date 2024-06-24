Road closures announced while Superman movie films in Downtown Cleveland

Motorists in Downtown Cleveland will need to plan an alternate route through the city for the next two weeks until the new Superman movie wraps.

The city said the closures are in effect to "ensure the safety of both the film crew and the public."

Film crews have been hard at work turning Superior Avenue Downtown from a modern Cleveland to an older Metropolis, which also happens to be the mythical home of Superman, hearkening back to an era when storefronts with awnings and merchants in aprons dominated the Downtown scene of cities across the country.

Forget Metropolis, The Daily Planet is now located in Downtown Cleveland

RELATED: Forget Metropolis, The Daily Planet is now located in Downtown Cleveland

Traffic will still be allowed for residents who live in the buildings near where filming is taking place, but there could be delays.

Here's the list of Downtown road closures:

Tuesday, June 25, 2024:

FULL ROAD CLOSURE of Superior Avenue from East 6th Street to East Roadway Avenue



In/Out Access to and from 200 Public Square Garage will be accommodated from East Roadway daily

FULL ROAD CLOSURE of East 3rd Street from Rockwell Avenue to Superior Avenue

FULL ROAD CLOSURE of Lakeside Avenue between East 9th Street and East Mall Drive



Surface Lot will be unavailable. Willard Garage entrance access from East 9th Street only.

FULL ROAD CLOSURE of East 6th Street between Lakeside Avenue and 1301 East 6th Street (parking garage accessible)

FULL ROAD CLOSURE of West Mall Drive between Lakeside Avenue and St. Clair Avenue

FULL ROAD CLOSURE of 1st Street between Prospect and Public Square (South Roadway)

Wednesday, June 26, 2024:

FULL ROAD CLOSURE of South Roadway between Ontario and Euclid Avenue

FULL ROAD CLOSURE of 1st Street between Prospect and Public Square (S Roadway)

Thursday, June 27, 2024:

FULL ROAD CLOSURE of Ontario Street between West St. Clair Avenue and Rockwell Avenue

FULL ROAD CLOSURE of 1st Street between Prospect and Public Square (South Roadway)

Friday, June 28, 2024:

FULL ROAD CLOSURE of Chester Avenue between East 13th Street and East 17th Street

FULL ROAD CLOSURE of 1st Street between Prospect and Public Square (South Roadway)

Saturday, June 29, 2024:

FULL ROAD CLOSURE of 1st Street between Prospect and Public Square (South Roadway)

Sunday, June 30, 2024:

FULL ROAD CLOSURE of 1st Street between Prospect and Public Square (South Roadway)

Monday, July 1, 2024:

FULL ROAD CLOSURE of 1st Street between Prospect and Public Square (South Roadway)

FULL CLOSURE of Public Square (East Roadway, West Roadway, South Roadway, Rockwell Avenue)

Tuesday, July 2, 2024:

FULL ROAD CLOSURE of 1st Street between Prospect and Public Square (South Roadway)

FULL CLOSURE of Public Square (East Roadway, West Roadway, South Roadway, Rockwell Avenue)

Wednesday, July 3, 2024:

FULL CLOSURE of Public Square (East Roadway, West Roadway, South Roadway, Rockwell Avenue)

Thursday, July 4, 2024:

FULL CLOSURE of Public Square (East Roadway, West Roadway, South Roadway, Rockwell Avenue)

Friday, July 5, 2024:

FULL CLOSURE of Public Square (East Roadway, West Roadway, South Roadway, Rockwell Avenue)

Saturday, July 6, 2024:

FULL ROAD CLOSURE of Detroit-Superior Bridge between West Huron Street and W 25th Street