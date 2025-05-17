Road Closures: thousands continue to gather for Cleveland's full, half marathon

Thousands of runners and observers are in Cleveland this weekend for the full and half marathons.
The races will impact roads, so here is a list of some of the main road closures for Sunday:
- St. Clair (E. 12th -W. 9th)
- West 9th (St. Clair -Lakeside)
- Lakeside (W. 6th - W. 3rd)
- -East 9th (Erie - Euclid)
- East 12th (St. Clair - Euclid)
- Euclid (E. 9th - E. 22nd)
- Superior (W. 6th - E. 23rd)
- East 17th, 18th, 21st, 22nd, (Superior - Euclid)
Find the full list HERE.
Organizers said Playhouse Square, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Public Square are some of the best places to watch the runners.
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.