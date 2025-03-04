Rock & Roll Hall of Fame fan voting exceeds 1 million votes

CLEVELAND — Being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is a prestigious honor for artists, and we told you that fan voting is open for this year's nominees. Fans exceeded one-million votes over the weekend. So, who's on top?

Currently, Phish is number one with more than 160,000 votes. You can vote once every day for seven different artists. The top seven fan votes represent the official fan ballot.

All current inductees also get to vote. Typically, fans and inductees agree on which artist should be inducted.

John Goehrke, director of fan engagement at the Rock Hall, said, "88% of nominees who've landed on a fans ballot have eventually been inducted, so being on a fans ballot has certainly been a great indicator."

A new inductee exhibit will arrive soon.

CLICK HERE for more information on voting.