Rocket Arena staffers become Cleveland ambassadors for March Madness

CLEVELAND — March Madness is underway here in Cleveland. Rocket Arena is no stranger to major events that bring many out-of-towners to the city. Getting the arena ready and making a good impression on all those visitors is no small feat. We learned that the arena and its staff are more than ready for the challenge.

From the big-picture supervisors to the boots on the ground, it takes an incredible team firing on all cylinders to pull off events like these. Ron Velazquez is the senior vice president of Venue Experience. He told News 5 everyone on his team, knows the mission.

“I oversee a couple of teams that, when you talk ab out experience, these people you interact with the most,” he said about his role overseeing roles like box office, ushers and ticket takers. “We expect them to bring it every single day.”

Since his team members are among the first faces guests see at the arena, they set the tone for the experience.

“If they have a smile on their face and they’re greeting you, you’re going to have a great time,” Velazquez said.

They all go through regular training to make sure they deliver on that mission.

It didn’t take long to see Armetta Smedley understood the assignment.

“I want them to feel happy to be in the place, you know? To just enjoy themselves and having a good time.” Smedley is a guest service ambassador. It’s her job to make sure you find your seat.

“I’ve interacted with people from all walks of life, everybody is friendly and just happy to be here,” she said.

It’s no wonder she’s smiling. This job is pretty cool. After 10 years working at the arena, Smedley has had a front-row seat to some of the biggest moments in Cleveland’s recent history.

“I’ve seen a lot,” she said. That includes what may, perhaps, be the most iconic moment of the last decade—the Cavs winning the 2016 NBA Finals.

“It was mind blowing,” said Smedley. “Everybody was excited. We were happy, they were happy. The whole city, it was an amazing experience, I loved it.”

No matter what moment in history she’s enjoying being a part of, Smedley takes it all in with a smile.

“All of the events; from sports, to concerts, to Disney on Ice, we have a good time here,” Smedley said.