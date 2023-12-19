Rocky River police shut down suspected classic car chop shop and theft ring

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — Mark Condrich of Fairview Park explained how his 1966 Chevrolet Impala had been a big part of the family for many years, so when it turned up stolen from a Rocky River storage facility, it left him wondering if he would ever see his classic car again.

Condrich reported the missing muscle car to the Rocky River Police on Nov. 26, after it was taken from its garage parking spot at Center Ridge and Linden Road.

“It's a 1966 convertible, 396, Super Sport, it’s kind of family thing, everybody's gotten enjoyment out it," Condrich said. “We’ve had it almost 24 years, when my son was a baby he was in a car seat in the back seat, and he’s been in it ever since and he took it to the prom.”

Rocky River police showed News 5 surveillance video of the Impala and a 1970 Pontiac GTO being driven out of the storage facility by thieves. Condrich said he couldn't believe the car was gone.

David Deger Mark Condrich and the family 1966 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport.

"And I drove to the parking spot and there was no car there, I had to drive back and look at it again, and boy was it a kick in the gut," Condrich said. “But I lucked out by getting Detective Asbury assigned to my case.”

Det. Mike Asbury and investigators with the Cleveland Police and the Westshore Enforcement Bureau quickly went to work and, with the help of a good tip, found the stolen Impala and GTO on Dec. 14 in the back of a series of properties on West 31 Street in Cleveland.

Asbury told News 5 that the GTO was unfortunately found in multiple pieces along with several other cars on the property, but the Condrich Impala was untouched, recovered and given back to the family.

"Essentially, it was a full out, fully functional chop shop, one of the garages was altered to have a high roof inside of it to allow for what appeared to be engine hoists and things of that nature," Asbury said. "I think it was cool to give him his car back, I feel bad for the owner of the Pontiac, we were a few days too late, but we got one of them back and I was glad we could get it back to him and his family.”

Ashbury said the recovery could solve other Northeast Ohio car theft cases.

David Deger Rocky River Detective Mike Asbury took the lead on the investigation.

“We’re hoping that maybe we can compare part numbers, serial numbers, things like that, several vehicles on the property did not have vehicle identification numbers," Asbury said. “The parts, they can sell it on eBay, Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace.”

Rocky River Police Chief George Lichman told News 5 an arrest warrant has been issued for the lead suspect in the case, who has yet to turn himself in to authorities. Lichman said other suspects may also be charged in the case, with those cases sent to a Cuyahoga County grand jury.

David Deger Rocky River Police Chief George Lichman said multiple arrests are likely in this case.

Meanwhile, Condrich told News 5 great police work is sending a strong message to would-be car thieves.

“My thing is don’t come to Rocky River to steal your cars anymore, because these guys know what they’re doing here," Condrich said. “It’s a shame that there are people out there that would do this and disrespect other people’s property and cut-up a classic car.”

News 5 is committed in following through on this developing story.