Rocky River family celebrates Fourth of July with giant American Flag on house

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — Every year around Independence Day, a humble home in Rocky River transforms into a humongous homage to America.

"The Fourth of July is all about honoring your country,” said Anthony Papa.

The day or two before every July Fourth, Papa hangs a massive American Flag, 20 feet by 30 feet, over the front of his two-story home at 19350 Riverwood Ave.

It is a family tradition that started the first Fourth of July holiday following 9/11.

"It symbolizes what makes this country as great as it is," Papa said about our flag.

Papa and his family have a deep love of country and gratitude for service.

He, his brother, his father, and his father-in-law all served in the U.S. Military.

“A lot of people have sacrificed their lives in order for us to fly this," he said.

Papa said he wished more people would fly the American flag.

After more than 20 years, Papa said the flag hanging at their home has become a family tradition.

He said he used to climb the ladder to hang the flag, but now, one of his daughters has taken over the honor.

He holds the ladder; she climbs up, and mom and son-in-law help spot.

Papa hopes his children carry on the tradition with their families.

"It's definitely been a great bonding experience for me and my dad over the years,” said his daughter.

It's a tradition and a remarkable sight that Papa hopes passersby treasure, too.

"I think it’s wonderful," said one woman driving by with her husband. "It means freedom, and it’s great that people are celebrating.”

Of his towering tribute, Papa said, "It's just a small thing we can do to say we care and to say, 'thank you.'”

It only took the family about 10 minutes to raise the giant flag in their home. They have hooks right under the gutter to help speed up the process, which they say they've perfected over the years.

Papa said he purchased the huge flag 25 or 30 years ago in Cleveland.