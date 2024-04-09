Rootstown 10th graders hope their PSA about fentanyl will save lives

ROOTSTOWN, Ohio — Starting this week, Ohio emergency departments are now required to report non-fatal drug overdoses. Gov. Mike DeWine said it's another step to help fight our overdose crisis and improve data collection as fentanyl is fueling a surge in deaths.

The CDC's latest final mortality data is for 2021. Data for 2022 is expected out later this year.

That 2021 data shows skyrocketing numbers of synthetic opioid deaths, more than doubling within three years.



2018 - 31,335 deaths

2019 - 36,359 deaths

2020 - 56,516 deaths

2021 - 70,601 deaths

More real-time numbers from local agencies show it's not slowing down.

In Portage County, the coroner's office says that it had 46 drug intoxication deaths last year, 24 related to fentanyl. Officials say that it appears fentanyl is the drug of choice; it's the drug most often seen in toxicology screens for "illicit drug use," followed by meth and cocaine.

It underscores the importance of awareness about fentanyl, its potency, and its prevalence.

That is precisely what two Portage County teens told News 5 they're trying to do at their high school in Rootstown and beyond.

"I really like the way we learn here, and I think it's a really good opportunity," said Lylah Milligan, a 10th grader at Bio-Med Science Academy.

Bio-Med Science Academy is a STEM school for K-12 in Portage County that also offers education in medicine.

"We actually met when we did the HOSA project last year," said Bio-Med 10th grader Riley Kirk.

Riley and Lylah told Katie they became fast friends.

"We really just… clicked," they said.

This year, they're again participating in a competition organized by HOSA, an international student organization designed to empower and inspire the next generation of healthcare leaders. Every year, HOSA has different competition categories to tackle pressing healthcare problems.

"Last year, we did health education," said Lylah. "We educated our grade on honesty in health care, and why it's important to be honest with your health care professional."

This year, the pair created a public service announcement to educate on the dangers of fentanyl. They devised the storyline and did the acting, filming, and editing of the 30-second video.

Death in One Dose (1).mp4

"I learned just how much it affects teenagers, especially teenagers," said Riley.

The pair said they didn't know much about fentanyl before making the PSA but learned a lot in researching for the project. They are now eager to spread awareness among their peers and others.

"It wasn't something that I had really talked about openly with my friends until we started this," said Riley.

The PSA shows a student using social media to get something to help with anxiety or stress.

"Probably the biggest way kids get their hands on it," said Lylah.

The DEA reports that 42% of counterfeit drugs contained at least 2 milligrams of fentanyl, which is considered a potentially deadly dose. This is why Lylah and Riley named their PSA Death in One Dose.

"It's not like when we were younger, and they just told you don't do drugs," said Lisa Bey, HOSA advisor.

As a registered nurse, Bey said she knows the dangers of fentanyl first-hand.

She and fellow HOSA advisor Madison Cambria said the PSA sparks a relevant and vital conversation for kids, families, and schools.

"Talking to them less as an adult to student and more person to person," said Cambria.

They said adults should be a trusted place for students to share questions or concerns. They also recognize a message can often be better received from a peer, which is why they said the PSA is a critical part of raising awareness among a new generation about one of the most dangerous drug threats facing our country.

"I think as teenagers, we just think we're going to live forever," said Lylah. "I'm always thinking about what I want to do with my life, and I have all this time left, but the fact that one little thing could end it completely. Death is really real, and it can happen in one dose and that's what I want everyone to take away from it."