Rosco and Remi: The Parma Police Department's K9 duo helping officers in a different way

PARMA, Ohio — Rosco and Remi are the newest additions to the Parma Police Department. The Parma pups are Support K9s. The brother and sister double doddles are on a mission to serve the community, but also provide support to those who protect and serve.

The duo is part of the Parma Police Department's commitment to help the overall well-being of officers and staff.

“We did lose an officer here to mental health, so I think we look at things a little bit differently now,” said Detective Katie Finley.

Remi roams the detective bureau with Finley. She helps victims of crimes, children who are in the police department, and the officers.

“She definitely brightens everybody’s day,” said Finley.

Rosco is patrolling with Sgt. Matthew Burkhart.

“His job is to make people happy, and he’s very good at it,” said Burkhart. “We go from call to call. Some calls might be something very simple, then there might be something chaotic, and then immediately go to something simple. After a while, things build up, that’s where the stress gets to officers."

That’s where Rosco and Remi come in.

“Rosco is a pleasant distraction,” said Burkhart.

The two pups that are helping mend hearts were donated by Rick Syler of Silver Bullet K9 Service Ministry. Syler takes care of vet visits and training, all free of charge to the department.

“It’s to get the officers through the day with just a little ray of sunshine. I’ve had the hardest of souls soften,” said Syler.

Syler, a military veteran, is dedicated to supporting the mental health and well-being of both police officers and fellow veterans.

Officers’ mental health is taking the forefront in Parma, and these pups are leading the way.

“The therapy is different for everyone, some officers might need a ray of sunshine, some might need the dog to actually console them, some may pet the dog to change the endorphins in their mind so you can be happy and sad at the same time,” said Syler.