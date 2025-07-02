RTA Police officer facing criminal charges

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — On his department’s Facebook page, he’s the smiling police officer reading to a classroom of kids.

But court records paint a different picture of RTA Police Officer Brian Woyton.

The 35-year-old is charged with telecommunications harassment and menacing by stalking in Painesville Municipal Court.

According to police reports, Woyton is accused of “constantly messaging and calling” a Painesville woman and even showing up to her work.

According to police, the woman said she was “fearful” he would continue and that he would “get away with it” because he’s a police officer.

Investigators said the problems began after the couple broke up in February 2024.

The woman told Painesville police that Woyton ignored her requests to stop contacting her, even though she told him he was giving her anxiety and PTSD.

Police said not only did Woyton continue trying to reach the woman, but at one point, he even shared with another person a sex video he took of his ex.

Investigators said they also traced 18 spoofed phone numbers back to Woyton.

Finally, in March, police records showed an officer warned Woyton to stop all contact with the woman.

But again, investigators said Woyton ignored it and emailed her in both April and May.

Last week, Woyton was arrested and arraigned on misdemeanor charges. Court records show he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Now the officer who once featured on his department’s social media account has been reassigned, according to an RTA spokesman.

In a statement, the transit police department said Woyton was placed on non-law enforcement duties pending the outcome of his criminal case.

The officer is free on bond.

Among the conditions, he’s not allowed to contact the woman who made the accusations, and he’s not allowed to carry a gun.

Woyton has not responded to a text message about the charges.

He’s scheduled to return to court for a hearing in a couple of weeks.