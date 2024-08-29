Running for research: 3 aspiring doctors to run ultramarathon for this disease

Three aspiring doctors attending Northeast Ohio Medical University are running a 75-mile race to raise $50,000 for Parkinson’s disease research at the University.

Hunter Bonfiglio of Akron, Alex Keith of Hartville and Nick Sciarretti of New Philadelphia will participate in the Tuscazoar Endurance Race on Saturday, Aug. 31st, in Dover.

The three were motivated by the story of Dr. Sara Whittingham. She’s a NEOMED faculty member who’s an avid athlete living with Parkinson’s disease.

“We thought, why don't we do a race and at the same time, try to continue what she started in fundraising for Parkinson's and we found the race that's pretty local,” said Sciarretti. “We signed up and started fundraising for, for not only Parkinson's but for Doctor Whittingham which makes it more personal for us.”

According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, nearly 33,000 people in Ohio are living with the disease, and medical studies have indicated that exercise can have a significant impact on slowing the progression of Parkinson’s.

“There's been numerous studies coming out recently, some of which have been researched here at Neomed, showing that endurance based exercise can actually help subside some of the symptoms seen in Parkinson's individuals and that was something that was really huge for Doctor Whittingham to be able to continue her training,” Keith said.

The future doctors have trained all summer long to make a difference.

“As future health care professionals, I think it's important to set a good example for our patients,” said Bonfiglio. “So whether that's walking, whether that's running, doing things that you enjoy, just trying to stay active, I think that's super important for us to portray to our future patients.”

If you’d like to donate to their cause, CLICK HERE.