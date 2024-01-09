Watch Now
RV Show returns to I-X Center this weekend

Have you ever thought about going on a cross-country road trip in an RV? Well now, you can learn everything you need to know about which RV may be best for your trip.

The RV Show will be rolling into Cleveland this weekend at the I-X Center.

At the show, you can view hundreds of RVs and learn about which one would be best for your needs.

The show takes place from Jan. 10-14.

Tickets cost $15.25 online and $18 at the door.

Children under 12 are free.

