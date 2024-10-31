Safety tips for trick-or-treaters and drivers as Halloween festivities begin

CLEVELAND — As Halloween festivities kick off Thursday, families are gearing up for an evening of costumes, candy, and spooky fun.

But with hundreds of trick-or-treaters expected to fill neighborhoods, safety remains a top priority. Here’s what you need to know before hitting the streets.

If you’re heading out with your little ones, AAA recommends that parents accompany children 12 and under, even if they’re familiar with the area.

Before leaving home, check those Halloween costumes for safety. Masks can restrict vision, so using face paint instead may help kids see more clearly in the darker evening hours.

Adding reflective tape to dark costumes is also encouraged to improve visibility for drivers.

With foot traffic expected to surge in residential neighborhoods, drivers are urged to exercise caution and slow down.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) advises drivers to reduce speed by at least five miles per hour below posted limits in residential areas.

Linda Lambert from AAA emphasizes that “a pedestrian hit by a car traveling 35 miles per hour is twice as likely to die compared to one hit by a car going 25 miles per hour.”

In addition, drivers should be alert at crosswalks, alleys, and driveways as children and families move from house to house.

If you’re venturing to a new area, OSHP advises parents to hold off on dressing their children in costumes until they arrive. Bulky costumes can interfere with car seat harnesses, so waiting to dress up can enhance safety during travel.

“Try to wait until you’re at your destination to put on costumes,” said Sergeant Bridget Matt with the OSHP. “This way, children are secure in their car seats, and safety belts can work effectively if needed.”

Encourage children to stay on sidewalks and use crosswalks, even if they’re familiar with the neighborhood. If a house has dim or no lights on, it’s best to skip it, as they may not participate in trick-or-treating.