Saints hold on for a 23-22 OT win over the Browns by stopping a 2-point conversion

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tyler Shough floated a 15-yard timing pass to Juwan Johnson toward the right corner of the end zone for a touchdown and the desperate New Orleans Saints stopped a do-or-die, 2-point conversion to outlast the Cleveland Browns 23-22 in overtime on Sunday.

After the Saints (3-5) scored on the first possession of overtime, Cleveland answered when Harold Fannin Jr. turned a short catch from Browns backup Shedeur Sanders into a tackle-breaking, 39-yard touchdown with a minute left in overtime.

The Browns (5-4) elected to try a 2-point conversion for the win, but Sanders was forced to roll right under pressure from Carl Granderson and threw incomplete along the sideline, giving the Saints their first win at home this season.

The thrilling finish followed a largely ugly first 54 minutes during which neither team scored a touchdown.

The Saints led 9-6 after Charlie Smyth — who made three of four field goal attempts after being elevated from the practice squad this week — split the uprights from 48 yards. But on Cleveland’s next offensive play, Sanders spotted KC Concepcion Jr. running past cornerback Martin Emmerson Jr. down the right side and hit him for a 64-yard, go-ahead score with 5:33 left.

The Saints took a late 16-13 lead on newly reacquired running back Audric Estime’s 2-yard touchdown with 58 seconds left in the fourth quarter, capping a 55-yard drive that began with 1:48 left.

But Sanders, with the help of a 30-yard completion to Jerry Jeudy, was able to move the Browns to the Saints 33 and set up Andre Szmyt’s tying 51-yard field goal that sent the game to overtime.

Shough finished 21 of 35 for 265 yards and one TD. Chris Olave highlighted a seven-catch, 98-yard performance with a 33-yard reception to the 10-yard line to set up the late TD by Estime, who finished with 72 yards on 15 carries just five days after being claimed off of waivers.

Sanders was 19 of 31 for 297 yards and two TDs in his first start this season in place of Deshaun Watson, who sat out after spending part of the past week in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Denzel Boston caught six passes for 98 yards and Concepcion had four catches for 85 yards for Cleveland, which has lost its last two and three of four.

Poor red-zone execution by both teams left the game tied at 3 after the first half.

With two turnovers just minutes apart in the second quarter, the Saints went from being in position to take the lead to needing a big defensive stop to avoid falling behind.

New Orleans had just reached the Cleveland 11 on rookie Barion Brown’s 52-yard catch when fellow rookie and first-round draft choice Jordyn Tyson followed two plays later with his first career reception inside the 5. But Tyson, making his NFL debut after missing the first seven games with a hamstring injury, fumbled at the 2 as he tried to dive for more yardage.

New Orleans’ defense forced a quick punt, but Brown, after dancing away from pursuers during his return, fumbled when Adin Huntington caught him from behind near the Saints 20.

Donovan McMillon recovered for Cleveland, setting the Browns up to squander a scoring chance of their own when Quinshon Judkins was stopped on fourth-and-goal from the 1.

Injuries

RG Austin Barber received treatment on the field for an apparent left leg injury. ... S Ronnie Hickman limped into the injury tent late in the fourth quarter.