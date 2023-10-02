Sales tax eliminated on diapers in Ohio beginning Oct. 1

CLEVELAND — Beginning Oct. 1, diapers will be exempt from sales tax in Ohio.

The tax break is part of Ohio's state budget that Gov. Mike DeWine signed in July.

Diaper prices have jumped more than 20% since 2018 to an average of $22 a pack, according to NielsenIQ.

News 5 anchor Mike Brookbank spoke to Ryan Bullock, COO of Aeroflow Healthcare, about the company's Diaper Divide survey.

The survey found two-thirds (66%) of respondents admitted that they have had to choose between buying diapers and other necessities, such as food, electricity, etc., on a frequent basis.

Aeroflow Healthcare estimates eliminating sales tax on diapers will save Ohio families about $100 a year.

Other baby products, including baby wipes, car seats, cribs and strollers are exempt from sales tax in Ohio starting in October.

