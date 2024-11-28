Salvation Army of Wooster hosts community Thanksgiving meal

WOOSTER, Ohio — The Salvation Army of Wooster continued its 15-year tradition of serving a free Thanksgiving meal to the community on Thursday.

Volunteers set up, plated and served over 125 meals.

The meal included turkey, traditional side dishes, and desserts, including surplus pies donated by community members.

Guests ranged from those without homes to individuals simply seeking companionship on the holiday.

“People do look forward to it,” Major Tom Clark with the Salvation Army said. “They call in and ask if we’re going to do it again this year.”

For Cary Burgess, the meal offered not only sustenance but a sense of gratitude.

“I’m thankful for this meal here. With everybody around here," he said. "I’m glad we can have this because there’s not a lot of people who have this kind of food around."

Among the 25 volunteers was Mike Camp, who has been involved with the Salvation Army for 10 years.

"Five years of it– I spend the week on the street,” he says.

It was a way for him to better understand those he helps serve.

His mission is simple:

“Feed the people that I was on the street with,” he said.

Camp shared a reminder about the importance of valuing those in need.

“A lot of people take them for granted,” he said. “That they’re homeless… there’s no use for them. They all have a meaning.”

Those who attended the meal also had the chance to get free clothes, take to-go meals, and grab goodie bags.

