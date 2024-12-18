Scammers target Northeast Ohioans from halfway around the world. What one FBI agent wants you to know

CLEVELAND — For 25 years, FBI Special Agent Edgar Koby has been targeting scammers.

“They’re ruining a lot of people’s lives,” said Koby.

Koby works on the Transnational Organized Crime Squad.

He’s laser-focused on scammers who hide behind the computer halfway around the world and target victims right here.

“The groups we’re focused on now are from West Africa,” said Koby. “We’re seeing it through India as well with call centers."

Right now, the three scams agents are investigating the most are the law enforcement impersonation scam, the romance scam, and the tech fraud scam.

Although Koby said victims come from every walk of life, the elderly population is often targeted because of their savings.

“They have their retirement fund, either their or their spouses who worked their whole life, life insurance from their spouse when they die and their homes, most of their homes are paid off,” said Koby.

A life savings, in some cases, gone with a few strokes of the computer keys.

“Their lives are destroyed, they lost their home, they lost their savings, they’re living now a totally different life after working their entire lives ,” said Koby. “These guys are relentless, they don’t care."

Now, with just days to go until his retirement, Koby wants to bring attention to these crimes that people often wrongly believe are faceless, victimless crimes, which he said couldn’t be further from the truth.

He said some elderly victims have committed suicide because of the embarrassment.

According to the FBI, from January 2024 until October 2024 in Ohio, victims over the age of 60 have lost more than $43 million.

The FBI said there are red flags to be aware of, such as if someone calls and asks for access to your computer, sends unsolicited messages and emails, tells you not to tell your family or law enforcement, lies to the bank teller when withdrawing money, or asks you or a loved one to send cryptocurrency by using a crypto ATM.

“If a stranger knocked on your door and said hey give me 50 bucks you would shut the door and say no but you sent $50,000 to someone you met on line that you never met,” said Koby.

If you think you or someone you love has been scammed, contact your local police department or the FBI immediately.

The clock is ticking for officials to stop your money from traveling to banks overseas where it’s harder to get back; think hours, not days.