Scholarship fund set up in memory of Uniontown family killed last August

A family is turning their pain into a way to help others.

In August 2023, Melissa Murphy Dunham and her three children died in a murder-suicide in Uniontown.

The surviving family, along with the Stark Community Foundation, set up a scholarship fund to support Lake Local Schools, the school district the three children attended.

The fund will provide annual scholarship assistance to graduating seniors from Lake High School.

The application process will start this December, with the first scholarship available to seniors graduating in 2025.

CLICK HERE to donate to the fund.

5 family members found dead by police performing welfare check

5 family members found dead by police performing welfare check