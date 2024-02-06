Screening and panel discussion to address inequalities related to infant mortality rates

News 5 has covered the maternal and infant mortality rates in our region and how black mothers and babies are much more likely to have adverse outcomes.

Tuesday, there will be a screening of Toxic: A Black Woman’s Story, a short film on the topic. It’s a day-in-the-life film that follows a pregnant woman and shows the effects of stress on her and her baby’s health.

A panel discussion addressing systemic racism and inequalities to improve outcomes will follow the screening.

The CEO of Birthing Beautiful Communities Jazmin Long, will lead the discussion. Long is also the activist-in-residence at Kent State University's Anti-Racism and Equity Institute.

News 5 anchor Katie Ussin spoke to Long Monday about the significance of holding this screening during Black History Month.

“Modern gynecology was built on the backs of Black women. We were operated on, we were tortured, our bodies were used for gynecologists to test practices and to test procedures,” Long said.

Birthing Beautiful Communities is dedicated to lowering the city’s high infant mortality rate. The Cleveland non-profit plans to break ground on the city’s first free-standing birthing center in August in the Hough neighborhood.

The free, public screening and panel discussion will be Tuesday, Feb. 6, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. at Kent State University’s student center ballroom balcony.

Learn more about Birthing Beautiful Communities here.