Second time in 2 days, crooks target cars, trucks and SUVs in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — For the second time in as many days, thieves targeted cars, trucks and SUVs in Cleveland. Sunday night, it was the Prospect Avenue area.

Monday night, crooks hit cars in Gordon Square. While the movie was playing on the big screen inside the Capital Theater, a surprise ending unfolded for moviegoers outside.

“Our car was broken into, we were quite upset, then we realized there are 23 cars in total broken into,” said Dan Burnett.

Shattered glass was strewn across the parking lot, and its shards were still visible in the daylight.

“Shattered out my window, rummaged through my stuff. Thankfully, they didn’t take anything. It sounds like they didn’t take a lot of people’s stuff,” said Henry Weber.

“They’re looking for guns, that’s what they’re doing,” said Mike Polensek, Chairman of Cleveland City Council’s Public Safety Committee.

Polensek is calling on state lawmakers for stricter laws.

“Increase penalties for breaking into vehicles, increase the penalties for car thefts, increase the penalties for carjacking in this state,” he said.

Victims said they were frustrated with the response time from police. However, this type of property damage is a Code 3 for Cleveland Police. Code 1 crimes, like shootings or stabbings, and Code 2 crimes, like burglary in progress, always take priority, police said.

Police said there are three ways to file a police report, wait of an officer, go to the local district or file a report online.

Cleveland police believe the string of vehicle smash and grabs are connected. They believe several people are involved. They are investigating.