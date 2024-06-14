Seeing double: 7 sets of twins born at Hillcrest Hospital

Hillcrest Hospital has been seeing double this week after seven sets of twins were born within days of each other.

Nurses Karoline Ferencak and Halle Wedler are used to being busy at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights. However, caring for the numerous sets of twins this past week has been a whole different challenge.

"How are we gonna get them all done?" Ferencak asked. "Because we had boom, boom, boom."

Six of the seven sets of twins are either two boys or two girls.

"We had a great team on, and we had a good plan, and everyone kind of knew the plan, and we kind of just went for it and got them all delivered, and we racked them out," Wedler said.

However, Shannon Holz from Shaker Heights had both a boy and a girl.

"We didn't think we were gonna have twins," Holz said.

Although seven sets of twins are a lot, it is not a record for Hillcrest. The NICU once had nine sets of twins to care for.

"It's a blessing at the end of the day, and we're very happy to have these two healthy babies," Holz said.