MONTVILLE, Ohio — It’s all about pancakes and maple syrup at Seldom Seen Farms in Montville.

Seldom Seen Farms hosts maple tour first 2 weekends in March

This farm is one of the 50 stops around the state of Ohio that is hosting a maple tour this Saturday and Sunday to educate the community on where and how their food is made.

Seldom Seen Farm owner Kevin Holy says the maple season has been average, with an earlier start than usual due to a milder winter.

But he says they are producing some very good products.

"I’m excited to see people’s reaction when they taste our maple syrup. We have all three grades available in our Bourbon Barrel Age, and I just love seeing their reaction from the people that taste it," said Holy.

Tours will continue this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On March 9, Seldom Seen Farm will host another free pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m.

The tours will also take place again from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. next Saturday and Sunday.

Seldom Seen Farm is located at 10055 Madison Road, Montville.

CLICK HERE to visit the farm's website.