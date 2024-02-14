Senior citizen prom to be held at Berea-Midpark High School Thursday

It may not be prom season yet, but there’s a group of seniors in the area who are putting on their dancing shoes for a big night out Thursday in Berea, and it's all to give them a night to remember.

A song, a photograph, a place -- can all bring back a memory.

"We wore the Bobby socks, and we had the extra-large rolls," recalled Judi Newman, Berea High School class of 1956.

Memories may fade with time, but time can't fade the feeling of a memory.

"We wore dresses and skirts the whole time, no pants," smiled Martha Naylor, Berea High School class of 1960. "My father would turn over if he saw the pants worn today with the holes in them!"

And memories shared create an opportunity for shared experiences despite differences and decades.

"It's just nice hearing stories and have the senior citizens feel young again, I guess I can say," smiled Luke Nedoma, Berea-Midpark High School sophomore.

Berea-Midpark High School students, the Effective Leadership Academy and the City of Berea will be hosting a Senior Citizen Prom this week.

“We really just wanted to give back," said Miyanah Hines, Berea-Midpark senior. "The whole purpose of it is to give back.”

A handful of the seniors and students recently got together, meeting for the first time, to talk about the event.

The seniors said it made them feel so special that the kids thought of them.

"It made me feel like somebody cared," said Naylor. "That they care about seeing us have a good time.”

"It is important because it’s blending the generations together, and even though we’re years apart, we’re really not that far apart," said Winnie West, Berea High School class of 1964.

Many of the seniors are Berea graduates, like Martha and her cousin Winnie, and sisters Darleen Gooslin, class of '61, and Judi Newman, class of '56.

Darleen and Judi talked about what they planned to wear to the prom.

"That's a good question," laughed Gooslin.

"The first thing I said was, ‘Do I have to go buy a prom dress?’” laughed Newman.

Meantime, Korean War veteran Fred Fechuch, 92, talked about why the senior citizen prom is so heartwarming.

"We have in Berea here a special community because we seem to get along with everybody," he said.

Another generation carrying on a spirit of kindness that makes their community special, said Fechuch, which also is a key to happiness.

"Learn to love one another, and never lose the friendships that you develop in your life," he said.

They never stop making memories with friends, both old and new, which they plan on doing together at the Senior Citizen Prom.

"You know, it was 64 years ago that I went to a prom, but I’m looking forward to being with these kids," smiled Naylor. "I’m gonna show ‘em something! I'm gonna show 'em how we do it!"

Registration for Berea’s Senior Citizen Prom is closed, and the event is at capacity. It was open to seniors in Berea, Middleburgh Heights and Brookpark.