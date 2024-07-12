Sentencing for convicted Akron rapist Derrick Fischer being held Friday afternoon

An Akron man already behind bars on drug and domestic violence charges from 2016 will be sentenced Friday for a 2010 Barberton rape he was convicted of back in April.

The defendant, Derrick Fischer, was found guilty of two counts of rape earlier this year for beating, strangling and raping a woman at a party 14 years ago.

The victim told jurors she was attacked by Fischer at a party in September 2010. She said a knock at the door allowed her to escape from the room she was in.

Alleged victim, forensic nurse testify in Akron rapist's trial for 2010 Barberton sexual assault case

DNA evidence linked Fischer to the crime. He's been behind bars since he was convicted in a separate domestic violence and drug case. Fischer was also previously convicted of another rape in Akron more than 30 years ago.

Expired Justice

News 5 first told you about Fischer in an exclusive investigation, “Expired Justice," which revealed how Ohio law allows some rapists to walk free.

Despite DNA evidence, statute of limitations prevents prosecution of Ohio rape cases

In 2019, an Akron mother told us DNA from her rape kit matched Fischer. But he was never arrested, charged, or prosecuted for the 1991 crime as the statute of limitations had run out.

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s office, the 1991 Akron case was one of 61 cases where no one can ever be prosecuted, despite a DNA match discovered during the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, which was started in 2012 by then-Attorney General Mike DeWine to DNA test the state’s backlog of sexual assault kits.