Several county fairs open for festivities, at least one beefs up security

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Fairs and festivals are as much a part of summer as sun and swimming in northeast Ohio.

“It’s a week of good family fun,” said Wade Crofoot, President of Lake County Agricultural Society.

But this year, there has been a rash of problems at community festivals and church fairs across the area. On Tuesday, several fairs opened their gates to the public. Lake County is among those fairs.

It comes on the heels of festival fiascos across the area. The latest, Friday night in Euclid. Family fun turned into teenagers and young adults fighting and blocking cars just outside of the Saints Robert and William Church Festival.

In June, shots were fired at the Macedonia’s City Summerfest.

Also, last month, at Saint Gabriel’s Church festival in Concord Township, Lake County deputies said they had to shut it down because of out-of-control teenagers.

Now, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department is beefing up security at the fair to try to stop any potential problems with unruly teenagers and young adults.

“We have enhanced our security measures, increased the number of deputies who are on duty at any given time, “ said Chief Deputy Bob Izzo, Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

Along with more deputies detailed to the event, road patrol is also available to help if needed, explained Izzo.

The Lake County fairgrounds also have specific entrance points, which helps control crowds entering.

“We have a fenced in area, so we have it controlled here, which I think they realize. So, I think we’re not quite as open to the problems you would have in an open area,” said Crofoot.

“They’ve posed signs that the fair board reserves the right to search any bags coming into the event,” said Izzo. “They are very proactive with us to make sure that we can come in and provide a safe week for everyone to come in and enjoy the fair,” he added.