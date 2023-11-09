Shaker Heights Schools receive voter approval to renovate buildings

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — After many months of advocacy, Shaker Heights voters have supported the school district’s long-term facilities plan by improving its Pre-K through 8th-grade buildings for the next 50 to 100 years.

The proposal will also expand the district's Pre-K program.

But what will this cost taxpayers?

“Once it is fully implemented, all of those things together will have a net cost to the taxpayer of $296 annually per $100,000 of assessed fair market value. Now, all of those taxes will not be levied at once,” said Shaker Heights Schools Superintendent David Glasner.

Glasner said these costs will be broken up over the next eight to 10 years when money is needed to renovate their Pre-K through 8th-grade buildings.

Glasner understands this is a big request.

But he and supporters like Shaker Heights Teacher Association President John Morris, who also has a student in the district, believe this investment is critical.

“I love to see our students work and learn in the best environments possible; so, just as a stakeholder, I'm grateful for this work that will and this investment that will benefit literally generations of Shaker students to come,” Morris said.

Then there’s Helen Sheehan, the Treasurer on the Steering Committee for Vote No on Issue 13.

News 5's Remi Murrey interviewed her last month, and she made it clear she’s not against supporting the school district.

Sheehan told News 5 that she fears what this will mean for her and others.

“The costs are astronomical for an average house owner. People on fixed incomes that we've spoken to are really struggling to understand how they're going to make ends meet. It's really going to push them out of Shaker Heights,” Sheehan said.

On Wednesday, News 5 reached back out to Helen Sheehan to get her reaction on Issue 13 passing, and in a statement to News 5, she said:

I am proud of the awareness our campaign created – the first time many of us ever challenged school funding and more than 5,400 Shakerites shared our concerns. Moving forward, we will work with our neighbors to assure funds derived from the increase will be used wisely well into the future.

“We will use these funds for the purposes that they have been designated for,” said Glasner.

Glasner told News 5 that plans are underway to renovate the Ludlow Elementary Building into an expanded Pre-K site that will open in Fall 2025.

The district also expects to begin renovation work at Woodbury Elementary School.

“We expect to work through the order of renovation and the exact time frame,” said Glasner. “Once we have an architect on board and with input from our community over the coming months.”

