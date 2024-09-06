Sheriff's Office investigating 'serious threat' at Lorain County JVS

OBERLIN, Ohio — Some parents say they’re uneasy after a reported threat at the Lorain County Joint Vocational School Thursday.

LCJVS administrators say no one was hurt or endangered in what they’re describing as a “student-related incident.”

“She was sick to her stomach today. And so I came to pick her up because she didn’t feel comfortable. And I want to make sure she’s safe and secure,” NaStasha Cochran told News 5 Friday afternoon while picking up her daughter from the vocational high school.

Cochran shared the following email she received from her daughter’s school Thursday afternoon:

“We want to inform you of a serious threat that occurred on our campus today. Please be assured that students were not injured during this incident. Students are safe. Our high school administration is actively collaborating with law enforcement and strictly following all compliance procedures to ensure the continued safety of our students and staff. We are committed to keeping you updated and appreciate your understanding and support.”

Administrators told News 5 that privacy rules limit the details they could share about the nature of the threat, who was involved and what disciplinary steps the school is taking.

Cochran’s daughter, Cameryn Williams, said her friend was notified about being on a troubling “list” created by another student.

“It kind of scares me because anything can happen,” Williams said. “I’ve seen a bunch of stuff in the past where other schools - there were threats made. And it scares me.”

School resource officers who work at LCJVS every school day are investigating the incident.

“If there’s a threat of any degree, of any level, we are going to actively involve law enforcement no matter what,” said LCJVS Director of Communications Mario Codispoti.

He confirmed a student turned in a threat written on paper by a peer and said the guardians of any students involved have been notified.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office said the teenage student accused of writing the threat was released to a guardian while the incident is under investigation.

No classes were disrupted by Thursday’s threat, and the school reiterated that no one was injured or endangered.

The threat at LCJVS comes days after a school shooting in Georgia. Cochran said the incident is unsettling.

“This is my kids’ first year at this school. As a matter of fact, [it’s] the first couple of weeks. So this is a very scary situation,” she said. “This is happening already?”

As students return to class, a school safety expert said every school should have a plan to address threats.

“It’s very important to have those protocols, themes and training in place ahead of time before you ever receive a threat,” said Ken Trump, the president of Cleveland-based consulting firm National School Safety and Security Services. “Work with your law enforcement partners and assess the threats for credibility.”

He said the majority of threats turn out not to be credible, and many don’t require classes to be canceled or learning disrupted. But he said it’s critical to examine protocols ahead of time.

LCJVS said it is following its designated protocols and is working closely with law enforcement.

Cochran said she routinely talks to her children about safety and encourages them to report any issues.

“This is my baby girl. And I just want to make sure she’s living as much as she can,” she said.

Williams added, “I think school should be safe. I want to feel safe at school.”