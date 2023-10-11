Sherwin-Williams announces new CEO

CLEVELAND — Sherwin-Williams announced that Heidi Petz, 48, will become the 10th CEO in Sherwin-Williams history, effective on Jan. 1.

She will continue to serve as company president until next year.

Petz joined Sherwin-Williams in 2017 when it acquired The Valspar Corporation.

Before joining Sherwin-Williams, she worked with Newell Rubbermaid, Target Corporation and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

She currently serves on the Board of Directors of the MetroHealth Foundation for the MetroHealth Hospital System.

Current CEO John Morikis will serve as the Executive Chairman of the company.

