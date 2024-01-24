Sherwin-Williams continues cleanup of spill that leaked dozens of gallons of diesel fuel into Cuyahoga River

A Sherwin-Williams spokesperson said Wednesday that the company continues to work on the cleanup of a fuel spill that leaked into the Cuyahoga River Monday after a generator had a fuel line failure.

It happened on Monday at the Breen Technology Center. According to an initial news release from the company, a fuel line that feeds a generator at the facility ruptured and 60 to 100 gallons of diesel fuel flowed into a storm drain. The fuel lines for that generator have since been replaced, and a temporary dike was built around it "out of an abundance of caution."

On Wednesday, Julie S. Young, VP of global corporate communications for Sherwin-Williams, provided an update stating that less than 50 gallons of fuel went into the river.

"Sherwin-Williams did not intentionally dump diesel fuel into the Cuyahoga River. Cleanup activities are ongoing to capture any residual diesel fuel within the storm drain system. The system continues to be flushed and cleaned to ensure no diesel fuel remains in the drain," Young said. "In addition, remediation activities have been used to contain residual diesel fuel in the river using absorbent booms and dikes, minimizing the impact to the river. This includes ongoing efforts to remove any diesel fuel materials found downstream. The remediation equipment is expected to remain in place as long as it is needed in order to collect all recoverable diesel fuel."

Young said there are plans to build a permanent dike around the generator as soon as possible.

City officials previously said that the spill had no impact on Cleveland's drinking water.

RELATED: About 100 gallons of fuel leak into Cuyahoga River following spill at Sherwin-Williams

You can watch more about the spill in the player below:

Fuel leaks into Cuyahoga River following spill at Sherwin-Williams