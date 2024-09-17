Watch Now
She's a ballroom dancer. She's also deaf. She makes it work.

Anthony Garcia
Heather Wagley is a championship-winning ballroom dancer who also happens to be deaf.
Dancing With The Stars shows that dance transcends barriers and can be enjoyed by anyone without limitation. That certainly applies to Heather Wagley from Chagrin Falls. She started ballroom dancing at 13 and now competes across the country. She’s collected titles, championships and fans along the way.

“I have a lot of trophies,” she told me.  

And Heather happens to be deaf.

“I’ve worked hard for many years,” she said. “And I’ll never stop.”

Lisa Vegas is one of Heather’s instructors. She told me her student is an inspiration, especially this month—September is Deaf Awareness Month.

Wagley follows her partner's lead and can feel the vibration of the music. I joined her for a lesson, and she made it look easy. 

“Most of the judges, and a lot of the people, if they don’t know Heather personally, they don’t even realize that she’s deaf," Vegas said.

So, as the new season of Dancing With The Stars begins, remember there’s a star right here in Northeast Ohio, too. Wagley celebrates with dance, and the beat goes on without limitation.

“I love ballroom!” she said.

