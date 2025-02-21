Watch Now
Short. Sweet. Film Festival heading to Cleveland

Rendering provided to News 5 by Atlas Cinemas
A rendering shows the new signage set to go up at the site of the old Cinemark 10 Aurora, located in Barrington Town Square in Aurora.
A very sweet film festival is making its way to Atlas Cinemas in Shaker Square next week.

The Short. Sweet. Film Festival will showcase 275 short films from up-and-coming local and international artists.

The festival is in its 14th year and will take place from Feb 24 to March 2.

This year, the festival offers a few events for fans to enjoy outside of the short films.

On Feb. 26, there will be an acting competition that people can sign up for and perform a monologue for a chance to win a cash prize

On March 1, gamers can enjoy a free game festival where people can try different video games created by aspiring game developers.

The event will also show films in subtitles, closed captioning, or animation without any dialogue on Feb. 25.

CLICK HEREto get your tickets or for more information.

