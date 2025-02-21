Short. Sweet. Film Festival heading to Cleveland

A very sweet film festival is making its way to Atlas Cinemas in Shaker Square next week.

The Short. Sweet. Film Festival will showcase 275 short films from up-and-coming local and international artists.



The festival is in its 14th year and will take place from Feb 24 to March 2.

This year, the festival offers a few events for fans to enjoy outside of the short films.

On Feb. 26, there will be an acting competition that people can sign up for and perform a monologue for a chance to win a cash prize

On March 1, gamers can enjoy a free game festival where people can try different video games created by aspiring game developers.

The event will also show films in subtitles, closed captioning, or animation without any dialogue on Feb. 25.

