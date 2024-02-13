Shots fired at University Circle Police, no injuries reported

Cleveland Police said gunshots were fired at University Circle Police officers overnight on Tuesday.

The gunfire happened before 2 a.m. at Lakeview Road and Euclid Avenue near the Cleveland-East Cleveland border.

Cleveland Police said no officers were hit and they did not shoot back.

News 5's overnight photographer saw a ton of casings in the street.

A University Circle officer was shot at overnight on Lakeview near Euclid. He did not return fire. CPD says it was likely a group of teens in a vehicle. Multiple casings in the street. CPD not releasing vehicle information at this time. Working on more info. pic.twitter.com/5JRAV7AWql — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) February 13, 2024

Police said the suspects were in two stolen vehicles and were able to get away.