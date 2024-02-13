Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Shots fired at University Circle Police, no injuries reported

Cleveland Police said gunshots were fired at University Circle Police officers overnight on Tuesday.
Posted at 6:26 AM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 06:26:07-05

Cleveland Police said gunshots were fired at University Circle Police officers overnight on Tuesday.

The gunfire happened before 2 a.m. at Lakeview Road and Euclid Avenue near the Cleveland-East Cleveland border.

Cleveland Police said no officers were hit and they did not shoot back.

News 5's overnight photographer saw a ton of casings in the street.

Police said the suspects were in two stolen vehicles and were able to get away.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through