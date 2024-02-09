Sidewalks on Carriage Stone Drive in Chagrin Falls?

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — On rare warm days like Thursday, it’s second nature for many to go outside and enjoy the weather through a fun game of pickleball or a brisk walk.

But people like Michelle Stinard, who often walks down Carriage Stone Drive and Monticello Drive in Chagrin Falls, say it can be difficult.

“It’s a little hard on that street to walk with a dog because there are no sidewalks and because it’s so very curvy and winding,” said Stinard.

That’s why Stinard and Shawna Napolitano said they’re in support of adding sidewalks on these streets.

“I think it’d be a great idea. I mean there’s so many families here that would love to be able to walk safely through their neighborhoods and through the town,” said Napolitano.

During a phone conversation, Councilman Brian Drum says nothing has been voted on yet.

However, he said the Village Council has moved forward with one out of the four sidewalk options and has told Village leaders to develop a final plan for a more accurate estimate of probable costs.

That way, Drum says they can move forward with putting it in a budget.

Drum also said the sidewalks would potentially go on the side of the street where Bill and Karen Thailing live.

“There is a need for it, so it’s something that’s been in the works for a long time,” said Bill and Karen.

Drum further adds the sidewalks would not be placed in the cul-de-sac area along Monticello Drive, and only residents who live on Carriage Stone and Monticello Drive would pay for the majority of the installation once approved.

It’s not clear how much the Village of Chagrin Falls would cover at this time.

Yet, one resident who did not want to go on camera, told News 5 they do not support the community’s decision to add sidewalks due to the cost amount that would be assessed based on frontage of property.

But Drum said the Village Council plans to assess costs based on benefits and apply them equally to everyone.

“Here’s Oscar, who votes for sidewalks because he loves his walks and his runs, and we would like to be a little safer on that street we walk down,” said Stinard.

Village Council has yet to determine their next discussion date, but they anticipate one will happen soon.