Sign on new Sherwin-Williams HQ lights up Cleveland's Skyline

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland skyline has a new glow.

The 36-story Sherwin-Williams Tower turned on its sign Monday night.

There are signs on both the east and west-facing sides that will be visible from afar. The sign has a width of 106 feet across, and each letter is between 7 to 11 feet tall.

Construction of the company's world headquarters was expected to be finished in 2023 but has since faced multiple bumps in the road.

The most recent came in February, when Sherwin-Williams announced the building's steel beams needed another layer of fireproof coating

The company now says it expects to start moving workers in by the end of this year.