Road crews shut down an area around East 9th Street Friday morning to repair a sinkhole.

According to Cleveland officials, East 9th Street between State Route 2 and North Marginal Road will be closed to vehicle access while repair work is done. Pedestrian access remains open.

A detour around the area will go from State Route 2 to West 3rd Street to North Marginal Road.

It's unclear how long repairs will take.