Skilled trades are making a comeback at this local high school

This year, Lakeside High School in Ashtabula is bringing back its woodshop.

The sounds of the past will soon be present in a brand-new and pristine work area as dozens of new tools will be teaching an old trade to a new generation.

“Twenty years ago, they removed the woodshop,” Lakeside High School Principal Doug Wetherholt said.

Wetherholt said the return is student-driven; a survey showed shop was one of the top classes the students wanted.

It mirrors national trends of younger generations turning to the skilled trades after decades of funding and focus put on the college track.

“I think students nowadays are interested in the experiences that they’re having, and there needs to be connections between the educational process and that experience,” Wetherholt said.

“About 900 students go to Lakeside, and 188 students have signed up for the new woodshop class in the upcoming school year.”

The principal said he had to close enrollment because it was so popular.

“I like loud stuff,” senior Ethan Hayes said with a smile.

Hayes is one of the students who eagerly signed up for the new class.

He wants to be a heavy equipment operator like his dad and said he loves tinkering with his ’89 Chevy pickup at home and can’t wait to work with his hands and learn new skills at school.

“Everyone was like, ‘Finally, there’s something to do with our hands, and we don’t have to just sit in class and stare at the whiteboard all day,’” he said.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” woodshop instructor Mike Warren said.

Warren says students will also learn safety, basic drywalling and electricity work. He also explained that these will all be skills they can use in everyday life and apply to various careers; he’s most excited to see the students learn and grow.

“And catch up with them in, say 10 or 15 years and see where they’re at,” he said.

While the new space may be quiet now, the potential here is loud as the woodshop at Lakeside once again starts crafting minds.

The principal told News 5 anchor Katie Ussin the high school is also starting a new drone class this school year with a goal of getting students FAA certified and flying commercially as a career path.

The principal also told her they hope to start an e-sports team.

Wetherholt said just like the woodshop and drones, it’s another exciting way of helping students feel better connected to and invested in their education experience.