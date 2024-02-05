'Sleepy Girl Mocktail' could help you get some rest, but expert says sleep is 'something you have to earn'

A new beverage is sweeping social media, and while doctors say the "Sleepy Girl Mocktail" could help with your sleep, a local health expert we spoke to said it's no replacement for a hard day's work.

The drink is pretty simple — it's tart cherry juice, magnesium and your choice of flavored sparkling water.

Drink it before bed, and doctors say it can help you sleep more soundly. Here's the science behind it:

The Sleep Foundation says that tart, sugar-free cherry juice containing tryptophan and a high concentration of melatonin makes you sleepy. Doctors say that mixing the cherry juice with other supplements like magnesium also helps. Magnesium regulates neurotransmitters and can be relaxing, so adding a scoop to your mocktail can help quiet the mind.

The Sleep Foundation says a glass one hour before bed can improve sleep quality.

But psychologist and sleep specialist at University Hospital, Dr. Carolyn Ievers-Landis, says that the drink isn't a cure-all magic potion for those suffering from insomnia or other sleep-related disorders.

"I just wanna encourage people that think of sleep as something you have to earn," Ievers-Landis said. "​You have to work to have good sleep. It's not gonna just magically come when you've been laying around all day because every time when you're just laying around, you're burning up your need for sleep; you need as much of that as you can to sleep wonderfully at night. And if you need a hack like this cocktail on some days when you just were stuck inside all day, I don't think it's harmful as long as you check with your health care provider."

Doctors say some side effects can cause GI issues, so if you want to try the drink, always talk to your doctor first before adding any type of supplement.