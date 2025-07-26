SmackDown fans fondly remember Hulk Hogan

CLEVELAND — A late professional wrestling icon pioneer was remembered in Cleveland at Rocket Arena for World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE) Friday Night SmackDown.

This was the first televised show since the passing of Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

The 71-year-old died Thursday from what Florida Police said was cardiac arrest.

With his "real American" persona, Hogan forever changed professional wrestling as the company's top star in the 1980s. He main-evented the first ever WrestleMania event, tag-teaming with Mr. T to defeat Rowdy Roddy Piper and Mr. Wonderful Parul Orndorff.

Outside of the ring, Hogan was involved in a number of controversies over the years.

Fans, though, remembered him Friday night for what he accomplished inside the squared circle.

"The way wrestling is today is because of Hulk Hogan," said wrestling fan Adam Lewis. "He's the Hulkster baby. Let's go. Whatcha gonna do, brother?"

In a statement from the Hogan family—whose real name is Terry Bollea—they said, "May we all take solace in the wonderful memories he left behind for the millions of fans worldwide whose lives he touched for more than four decades."