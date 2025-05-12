Small earthquake near Madison recorded Sunday night

A magnitude 2.5 earthquake happened Sunday night about six miles east-southeast of Madison in Lake County.

According to the United States Geological Survey, it occurred about 3.16 miles below the surface around 10:47 p.m.

The area is no stranger to minor earthquakes.

Sunday's earthquake happened in the Northeast Ohio seismic zone, which has had "moderately frequent" earthquakes since they were first reported in 1823, according to the United States Geological Survey. Faults close to our area that formed a billion years ago cause an increase in seismic activity.

Most earthquakes detected near Lake Erie are in the 1 to 2 scale range. A magnitude 2.5 earthquake can be felt by people in the area.

According to the USGS, the highest magnitude earthquake in the area happened in 1986 and was 4.8 in magnitude. The more recent damaging earthquake in the area happened in 1998 and was a 4.5.

Back in 2022, News 5 spoke with Case Western Reserve University Professor Steven Hauck about the numerous quakes that happened that year in Lake County. Watch:

Why earthquakes are happening in Lake County