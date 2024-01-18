Snakes, rabbit die in Canton apartment fire

The Canton Fire Department is investigating a fire that left several snakes and a rabbit dead Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex in the 800 block of 7th Street NW, according to Canton Fire officials.

When crews arrived, they found the fire venting out of the attic roof.

Crews began fighting the fire inside of the building but were forced to exit due to a partial roof collapse.

Officials said crews began to fight the fire outside and were eventually able to reenter the building.

Due to extensive fire and water damage to the building, it will now be unlivable and torn down.

It is unknown how many people will be displaced due to the fire.

Firefighters revived one dog, but a rabbit and several snakes died in the fire.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.