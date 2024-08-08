SNAP users without power may be eligible for replacement benefits

Residents who are receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and have been without power for more than four hours may be eligible for replacement benefits, Cuyahoga Job and Family Services said.

There are a few requirements SNAP users will have to meet in order to request replacement benefits due to power outages:



Customers must have been without power for four hours or more.

Customers must report the loss to the county agency within 10 days from when the food was destroyed and must submit a JFS 0722 SNAP benefit replacement form.

SNAP replacement benefits are not prorated from the date of misfortune. The replacement is based on the actual amount of food lost that was purchased with SNAP benefits, as reported by the assistance group on the JFS 07222.

The replacement cannot exceed one month's allotment.

It will take up to 10 days for the request to process.

If you meet the requirements, CLICK HERE to download the SNAP replacement form.